Galactic Style Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template takes your audience on an eclectic journey through the 'galactic verse.' It's a collage that blends the retro with the futuristic, the classical with the modern. The central bust on a classical column is flanked by vivid, contrasting imagery: neon laser lights, DJ decks mid-set, and a crowd bathed in a galactic glow. The use of circular frames against a star-speckled background gives the impression of peering through portholes into different worlds, each with its own story.
Tailoring this template with Linearity Curve is a snap. You can swap in your own images to create a narrative that's uniquely yours, change the color schemes to match the mood of your content, or manipulate the layout to keep your audience engaged. If you’re looking to add animation, Linearity Move is your tool to make elements like the stars twinkle or the circles rotate, bringing a dynamic element to your post.
Ideal for brands with a story to tell that spans genres and eras, this design invites viewers to pause and explore each frame. It's perfect for music labels, art galleries, or any brand that celebrates a fusion of influences. It doesn't just share content—it captivates and holds the gaze, challenging the viewer to think deeper about the connections between the past, the present, and the future.
Small business
Tech
Abstract, Black, Geometric, Neon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity