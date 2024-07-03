ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram PostGeometric Art Instagram Post Template
Image

Geometric Art Instagram Post Template

Instagram Post

1080x1080

Open template

Design details

Captivate your Instagram audience with this abstract art template, a visual symphony of linearity and vibrant colors. The design features a central composition of overlapping shapes in bold blue and neon green, creating an illusion of depth against the neutral background. Contoured lines ripple outward, adding a sense of movement and energy to the static image. This template is perfect for showcasing artistic expression or promoting gallery events on social media.

Adapt and animate this template with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move to reflect your brand's creative spirit. Customize the shapes and palette to echo your artistic direction or current exhibition theme. Introduce motion to the lines, allowing them to dance across the canvas, bringing the art to life and engaging viewers as they scroll through their feed.

This Instagram post template is not just a promotion, it's an extension of your gallery or studio space. It serves as a digital ambassador, inviting followers to explore the full spectrum of your creative offerings. With this post, you’re not just reaching out, you’re creating a visual dialogue with art aficionados and casual observers alike.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Small business

Topics

Product Review

Style

Gradient, Neon

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2