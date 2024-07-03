Gradient Sale Instagram Post Template

Design details
Harness the vibrancy of neon hues and bold typography with this dynamic Instagram post template, perfect for driving your sales campaigns. The stark contrast between the electric lime and deep purple creates an eye-catching gradient that's hard to miss. Its modern, minimalist design speaks to the trend-savvy, while the clear-cut message of 'SALE' taps directly into the urgency of consumer action.
Customize this template to your brand's heart's content with Linearity Curve. Adjust the vibrant color scheme to match your corporate identity or play with the scale of the geometric shapes for a more subtle or dominant presence. With Linearity Move, bring this still image to life by animating the shift between the gradient hues or add a pulsating effect to the word 'SALE' to captivate scrolling eyes on Instagram.
Deploying this template cuts through the noise on social feeds, ensuring your promotion stands out. It's a direct line to increased engagement and sales, a creative asset that moves with the pace of your audience. By personalizing this template you're creating a moment on your followers' feeds that's as stylish as it is compelling.

Industry
Small business
Topics
Product Review
Style
Gradient, Neon, Black, Black Friday, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity