Inspirational Book Quote Instagram Post

This Instagram Post template is perfect for sharing quotes or inspirational messages. It features a minimalist design with a clean white background, soft gray shapes, and elegant black text. The quote is prominently displayed on the right, with the author's name and title on the left. A small circular image at the bottom left adds a personal touch, ideal for including a photo of the author or speaker.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by changing the quote, adjusting the colors to match your brand, and swapping out the placeholder image. Modify the fonts and layout to better fit your style. Using Linearity Move, animate the text and design elements to add dynamic transitions and effects, making your post more engaging.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create a sophisticated Instagram Post that effectively shares your inspirational messages. The clean, professional design ensures your content stands out, helping you connect with your audience and increase engagement.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!