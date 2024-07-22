Interview Announcement Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a clean, minimalist design with a soft beige background and black text. It includes a central text area for your headline, complemented by a circular image placeholder for a portrait or key visual element. The abstract shapes in the background add depth without distracting from the main content.
You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by updating the text to fit your specific needs. Change the headline, date, location, and guest details to match your event or announcement. The circular image placeholder can be replaced with a relevant photo to personalize the post. Using Linearity Move, you can animate the text and shapes to create a dynamic Instagram post.
This template is ideal for announcing interviews, events, or special guest appearances. Customizing and animating it will help you create a professional and engaging Instagram post that captures your audience's attention and communicates your message effectively.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!