Interview Announcement Instagram Post

This Instagram Post template features a clean, minimalist design with a soft beige background and black text. It includes a central text area for your headline, complemented by a circular image placeholder for a portrait or key visual element. The abstract shapes in the background add depth without distracting from the main content.

You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by updating the text to fit your specific needs. Change the headline, date, location, and guest details to match your event or announcement. The circular image placeholder can be replaced with a relevant photo to personalize the post. Using Linearity Move, you can animate the text and shapes to create a dynamic Instagram post.

This template is ideal for announcing interviews, events, or special guest appearances. Customizing and animating it will help you create a professional and engaging Instagram post that captures your audience's attention and communicates your message effectively.