Mega Sales Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template features a bold and dynamic design with neon green and purple wavy lines on a black background. The large, white "MEGA SALE" text is eye-catching, making it perfect for announcing promotions or special events. The vibrant colors and striking patterns ensure your message grabs attention instantly.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors to match your brand, change the text to fit your specific message, and tweak the layout to suit your needs. Linearity Curve's user-friendly tools make these changes quick and straightforward, allowing you to create a unique and compelling Instagram post.
For added engagement, animate this template using Linearity Move. You can animate the wavy lines for a pulsating effect or make the text appear with a smooth transition. These animations will help draw more attention to your posts and increase interaction with your audience.
Industry
Small business
Topics
Product Review
Style
Gradient, Neon
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!