Modern Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template is perfect for sharing stylish and modern content. It features a light gray background with repeating "Lorem Ipsum" text in black, creating a sophisticated pattern. The central oval frame is designed to highlight an image, making it the focal point of your post.
Using Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template by changing the text and adding your own image. Adjust the colors and fonts to align with your brand’s style. This versatile design can be used for promoting products, sharing quotes, or any other creative content. With Linearity Move, animate the text and image transitions to add engaging effects.
By customizing and animating this template, you'll create a sleek and eye-catching Instagram Post that stands out in your feed. The clean design ensures your message is delivered clearly and stylishly, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your social media presence.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!