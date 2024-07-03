New Arrival Instagram Post Template

Design details
Capture the excitement of your latest fashion collection with this vibrant Instagram post template. Set against an energetic orange backdrop, the repeated mantra 'NEW ARRIVAL' frames a central portrait of your latest muse. The bold yellow oval draws the eye to her confident gaze, signaling the fresh energy of your new line.
Customization is key in Linearity Curve, where you can insert your own product photography and adjust the text to fit your brand's voice. Use Linearity Move to animate the text, creating a buzz as each 'NEW ARRIVAL' announcement slides into view, echoing the dynamic nature of the fashion industry.
With this template, you're not just posting a picture, you're launching a trend. It's your brand's announcement loud and clear, ensuring your audience knows there's something exciting to see—and they saw it here first.
Marketing
Ad banners, Product Review
Warm, Pattern, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity