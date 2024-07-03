New Opening Instagram Posts Template

Design details
This Instagram post template, with its zesty lime stripes and refreshing cocktail imagery, is your go-to for announcing the grand opening of a new eatery. It's a lively combination of neon green and white, splashed with a bold font in contrasting blue, creating a sense of new beginnings and fresh experiences. The design style is playful and vibrant, ideal for restaurants, bars, or cafes looking to make a splash on social media.
With Linearity Curve, you can make this template your own. Change the background to your signature color, update the drink image to your speciality, and fine-tune the text to echo your brand’s voice. Animating the elements with Linearity Move adds an extra twist, like the clink of ice in a glass, making your announcement pop off the screen and into your future patrons' plans.
Your final post will do more than just announce an opening—it will capture the essence of your brand, create buzz, and set the scene for what's to come. It’s your first hello to the neighborhood, an invitation that's as enticing as your menu, and with the right customization, it’ll be the toast of the town on Instagram.
Restaurant
Colorful, Geometric, Neon, White
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity