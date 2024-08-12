New Product Promo Instagram Post

This Instagram Post template features a soft, minimalistic design with a light beige background and central image placeholder. The design uses fluid, organic shapes to frame text elements such as "New Arrivals," "-15%," and "Women's cream." It's perfect for promoting new products, discounts, and special offers.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Swap the placeholder image with your product photos, update the text to match your promotions, and adjust the colors to align with your brand's aesthetic. To add a dynamic touch, use Linearity Move to animate text and image transitions, making your post more engaging.

This template is ideal for beauty and skincare brands looking to highlight new collections or special discounts on Instagram. By customizing and animating this template, you can create eye-catching posts that drive engagement and attract potential customers to your latest offerings.