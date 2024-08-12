New Product Promo Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a soft, minimalistic design with a light beige background and central image placeholder. The design uses fluid, organic shapes to frame text elements such as "New Arrivals," "-15%," and "Women's cream." It's perfect for promoting new products, discounts, and special offers.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Swap the placeholder image with your product photos, update the text to match your promotions, and adjust the colors to align with your brand's aesthetic. To add a dynamic touch, use Linearity Move to animate text and image transitions, making your post more engaging.
This template is ideal for beauty and skincare brands looking to highlight new collections or special discounts on Instagram. By customizing and animating this template, you can create eye-catching posts that drive engagement and attract potential customers to your latest offerings.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!