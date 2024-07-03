Product Choice Instagram Post Template

Engaging and interactive, this Instagram post template invites audience participation with a sleek product comparison setup. Split down the middle, it presents two choices: a phone in gradient green on one side and ocean blue on the other, each paired with a matching heart symbol to cast a vote. The clean, modern design with its soft color blocks and sans-serif font encourages viewers to voice their preference in a visually appealing and straightforward manner, perfect for tech brands or any business running a product poll.

Harness Linearity Curve to adapt this template for your product lineup. Change the images to feature your items, modify the colors to match your branding, or update the text for your specific call-to-action. Bring this poll to life with Linearity Move by animating the hearts to pulse as votes come in, or let the products shift subtly, simulating a balancing scale of audience choices.

This template does more than display options, it's a tool for interaction and engagement. By customizing and animating it, you create a mini-event on your Instagram feed, driving engagement and gathering valuable consumer insights. It’s about turning passive scrolling into active participation, fostering a community around your brand's social presence.