Promotion Presentation Instagram Post

Design details
This Instagram Post template features a minimalist design with a light gray background and a central rounded rectangle for your main image or logo. The text placeholders include "Your Message" at the top, "Your Brand" on either side, and a brief description at the bottom. Two small star graphics add a subtle decorative touch. This simple and clean layout is perfect for brand announcements, promotions, or inspirational messages.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Replace the placeholder text with your brand's message, adjust the fonts, and change the colors to match your brand's style. Insert your logo or image into the central placeholder to make it personal. With Linearity Move, you can animate the text and star graphics to create a dynamic and engaging post.
Using this template, you'll create a professional Instagram Post that clearly communicates your message. It's designed for quick and easy customization, helping you produce polished and compelling content. This template ensures your brand stands out, keeping your audience engaged and informed.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!