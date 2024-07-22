Promotional Design Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template features a modern design with a dark background and light text. The central area is framed by elegant curves and decorative stars, creating an eye-catching layout for your message. It's perfect for promotions, announcements, or any content that needs to grab attention on social media.
Customize this template using Linearity Curve by editing the text, colors, and shapes. Adjust the background and text colors to match your brand's look, and add your unique message in the designated area. To make your post even more engaging, use Linearity Move to animate the text or stars.
With this template, you'll create a professional and attractive Instagram post that captures your audience's attention. Customize the design to reflect your brand and message, ensuring a cohesive and polished look for your social media presence.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Abstract
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!