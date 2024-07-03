Recipe Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template serves up a delectable visual feast, perfect for the culinary creator looking to share their latest recipe. A fresh and appetizing image of a mint and apricot salad takes center stage, complemented by a clean and elegant typeface that lists the ingredients. The layout is refreshing and modern, with a soft color palette that lets the vibrancy of the food speak for itself. It’s an inviting canvas for chefs, food bloggers, and lifestyle brands to dish out their newest creations.
With Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to your taste. Adjust the font style to match your brand's voice, switch the background to a different pastel shade, or insert your own mouth-watering image to reflect your unique dish. If you want to add more zest, Linearity Move can animate the elements like ingredient lists or the 'NEW' bubble, bringing a dynamic touch to your food storytelling.
By customizing this template, you’re not just posting a recipe. You're offering an experience, a glimpse into your culinary world. It's a chance to share not just the flavors of your kitchen, but the passion and story behind each dish. This template is the starting point for what will become a scroll-stopping, savoury story that engages, inspires, and invites your audience to cook along.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity