Summer Festival Instagram Post Template

Design details
Capture the vibrant essence of festival season with this Instagram post template, designed to resonate with the beat of summer. The electric hues of neon green frame an image bustling with concert-goers, set against a night sky aglow with stage lights — a true celebration of new experiences and connections.
As a graphic designer, tap into the limitless potential of Linearity Curve to tailor this template to your brand's rhythm. Swap out the photo for your festival highlight, adjust the neon frame to match your event's color scheme, and overlay text that echoes your message. And with Linearity Move, bring your design to life: animate the crowd's silhouette or let the lights pulse to the beat, creating a dynamic post that not only stands out in a feed but invites your audience into the moment.
Employing this template, you're not just posting an image, you're extending an invitation to your audience to join a community united by music and summer fun. It's your ticket to not just capturing attention but sparking anticipation for the events you're showcasing.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing, Events
Topics
Music, Entertainment
Style
Flowy, Simple, Typography, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity