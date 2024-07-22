Travel Vlog Instagram Post

How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates

Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.

Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.

With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.

Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.

How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.

Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!