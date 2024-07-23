Various Brand Set Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram Post template set is perfect for consistent brand messaging. It features light gray backgrounds with bold black text and abstract shapes, creating a modern and minimalist look. The set includes various layouts, each with space for your message, making it easy to keep a cohesive aesthetic across multiple posts.
Using Linearity Curve, you can customize these templates by updating the text and adjusting the colors to match your brand’s style. Replace the placeholder text and images with your own content to personalize the posts. With Linearity Move, animate the text and shapes to add dynamic transitions and effects that engage your audience.
Customizing and animating these templates will help you create a professional Instagram presence. The simple design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your brand's visibility on social media.
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!