Wavy Sale Instagram Post Template

Capture the attention of your audience with this contemporary Instagram post template, boldly proclaiming 'SALE' in oversized, crisp blue letters against a minimalistic background. The striking repetition of the word 'WAVE' creates a rhythmic visual echo that speaks to a forward-thinking audience. Set against the contrast of two figures in matching pastel pink outfits, this design is ideal for retail brands aiming to announce promotions with a modern, edgy twist.
Using Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to fit your campaign. Change the text to reflect your sale details, modify the color scheme to match your brand, or update the background image to feature your products. With Linearity Move, add motion to the waves or create a dynamic entrance for the sale announcement, ensuring your post stands out in a sea of static content.
This template is your starting point for creating compelling content that drives action. It's designed for the fast-paced, visually-driven platform of Instagram, where striking imagery leads to increased engagement. By customizing this template, you'll create a memorable post that not only highlights your promotion but also solidifies your brand's identity in the minds of your consumers.
Marketing
Product Review, Fitness
Geometric, Colorful
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity