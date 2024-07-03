Wellness Instagram Post Template

Design details
This Instagram post template, titled 'Blue Orange White,' captivates with its abstract and geometric design. It's a vibrant fusion of blue and orange, aimed at the health and wellness industry, specifically targeting areas like nutrition, fitness, sports, and yoga.
Tailor this template using Linearity Curve by customizing the abstract shapes, modifying the text for your wellness program, and integrating your branding elements. To add more depth, consider using Linearity Move to introduce subtle animations that enhance the post's dynamic feel.
Leverage this design to create a standout post that not only attracts but also engages your audience with its visual appeal, driving home the message of your wellness journey.
Industry
Health (nutrition, fitness, sports, yoga)
Topics
Yoga, Fitness
Style
Abstract, Geometric, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity