Design details
Unlock the spirit of adventure with the 'Adventure Sale' Instagram story template, the digital siren call for all explorers at heart. A crisp, clear image of a traveler's backpack against a breathtaking aerial view of verdant landscapes sets the tone, complemented by the bold declaration of '50% OFF everything' that entices the wanderlust in every viewer. The design's straightforward layout, combined with an inviting color palette, ensures your message stands out in a sea of stories.
With Linearity Curve, customize this template's text to echo your brand's voice or tweak the color scheme to match your aesthetic. Then, utilize Linearity Move to enhance the experience—picture leaves gently swaying in the breeze or the subtle animation of backpack straps, enticing your followers to prepare for an adventure. Speak directly to your audience, inviting them to 'Swipe for more' with personalized animations that lead them to your latest deals and collections.
Following customization, this template transforms into more than just an advertisement. It becomes a gateway to potential adventures that your customers can experience with your products. Use it to captivate, entice, and convert your Instagram followers into customers. It's more than a promotion. It's the beginning of many journeys to come, all sparked by the story you've crafted and animated with care.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Simple, Calm, Minimalist, Black Friday, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity