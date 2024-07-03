Beauty Campaign Instagram Stories Template

Our Instagram story template is designed to highlight beauty and radiance. It features a striking photo of a woman in natural light, with the word 'GLOW' repeated in translucent text over the image. The mix of light and shadow, plus gentle circular designs, brings out a vibe of natural beauty, perfect for brands focused on wellness or beauty narratives that emphasize purity and vitality.

You can easily make this template your own with Linearity Curve. Adjust the text's transparency to get the look you want, or change the image to better fit your campaign's theme. With Linearity Move, you can add movement to the text, creating a pulsing effect that matches your brand's energy, or animate the light effects to make the glow feel alive.

This template is a great way to connect with an audience that appreciates authenticity and wellness. With your customization, the final story will not only display your products but also inspire and make a meaningful impact, reflecting the true essence of inner glow.