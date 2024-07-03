Beauty Hacks Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template is a visual treat for beauty enthusiasts, featuring an array of makeup tools and products elegantly spread out against a pastel background with concentric circles. The design's soft color palette and the strategic placement of beauty items convey a message of simplicity and elegance, perfect for brands sharing beauty tips or highlighting their cosmetic collection.
For customization, Linearity Curve allows you to easily adapt the template. You can replace the beauty products with items from your own line, alter the background to complement your brand colors, and change the text to reflect your unique tips or product names. If you want to add some movement, Linearity Move can animate the concentric circles or the products themselves, capturing the dynamism of beauty routines.
By choosing this template, you're not just posting a story, you're crafting an engaging narrative that promises quick and easy beauty solutions. It's an excellent fit for times when you want to offer value to your followers with hacks that fit their busy lifestyles. Customize it to your brand, and you're ready to share those insider tips that make all the difference, fostering a bond with your audience through shared beauty secrets.
Published on:
Industry
Education
Topics
Beauty
Style
Calm, Colorful, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity