Beauty Shop Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram story template is a bold mix of contemporary design and functionality, tailored for beauty influencers and content creators. The contrasting coral and deep green palette makes for an engaging backdrop, while the central black and white portrait commands attention. The structured layout with clean lines and modern typography reflects a professional yet approachable vibe, ideal for announcing your next big discussion or series.
Customization is a breeze with Linearity Curve. You have the freedom to alter the colors to match your brand, experiment with the text to echo your message, and replace the image to showcase your special guest. If you aim to elevate your story, Linearity Move introduces motion to your design, allowing elements to transition smoothly, creating an immersive experience for your followers.
Your finished Instagram story will not just inform but also resonate with your audience. By leveraging this template, you're setting the stage for engaging interactions and heightened interest in your content. It's more than an announcement, it's an invitation to your audience to connect and be part of the beauty conversation you're leading.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity