Beauty Tips Instagram Stories Template

Craft a narrative of productivity and style with this Instagram story template, aptly suited for the 'Busy Days' theme. The layout pairs minimalist design with functionality, featuring a serene color palette and crisp typography that invites followers to seize the day. Ideal for life coaches, productivity apps, or any business promoting organization and efficiency, this template is a visual prompt to plan and prosper.
Transform this template using Linearity Curve by incorporating your brand colors, updating the text with daily goals or motivational quotes, and adding your imagery to personalize the message. If animation is on your agenda, Linearity Move can make elements like the clock or text elements subtly emerge, adding a layer of interactivity to your story.
This story template is a call to action for your audience, a reminder that every day holds potential. It's a blend of motivation and design, empowering viewers to organize their time with a sense of purpose and style. Your finished story will do more than inform—it will inspire action and engagement, setting the tone for a productive day ahead.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Ad banners
Style
Gen-Z, Geometric, Colorful, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity