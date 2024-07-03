Big News Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Cut through the noise with a template that's as loud and lively as your message. This Instagram story layout combines punchy neon greens and bold orange shapes to grab attention instantly. The repeated 'BIG NEWS' text in a modern, sans-serif font, layered behind a central, heart-framed image, creates a sense of urgency and excitement. It's ideal for product launches, special announcements, or any message that needs to shout from the rooftops.
Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is a breeze. Swap in your photo, tweak the color palette to match your brand identity, or play with the scale of elements to suit your style. Take it a step further with Linearity Move by animating the text for a dynamic entrance or giving the heart shape a pulsing beat to mimic a heartbeat, ensuring your story isn’t just seen, but felt.
With this template, you're not just sharing news - you're creating an experience. It's a storytelling powerhouse that transforms viewers into followers and followers into customers. Your story will not only announce but also celebrate your news, making sure the excitement you feel is shared with every viewer.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity