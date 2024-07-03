Black And White Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template offers a blend of minimalism and sparkle, perfect for brands aiming to highlight their slogans with a touch of flair. The design features a grey backdrop, punctuated by a white elliptical shape that draws the eye to the central tagline area. Two twinkling stars add a subtle, dynamic quality to the layout, suggesting a moment of revelation or a flash of inspiration.
Using Linearity Curve, personalize this template by inserting your own catchphrase that embodies your brand's ethos. The adaptable design allows for changes in background color to match your visual identity, and the font style can be customized to resonate with your message's tone. To add a touch of animation with Linearity Move, consider having the stars twinkle or the tagline fade in to captivate your audience's attention.
This template is your canvas for creating a story that captivates and lingers in the minds of your audience. It's not just a background for words, it's a strategic design choice that elevates your message, ensuring your brand's essence is both seen and felt in the fast-paced scroll of Instagram stories.
Published on:
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity