Black Friday Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Capture the rush of Black Friday with this high-contrast Instagram story template, designed to make your sneaker sale stand out. The striking red background grabs attention, while the sneaker appears to float above, thanks to clever shading and 3D effects. White accents create a dynamic sense of movement, leading the eye to your call-to-action.
Adapt and make it your own with Linearity Curve, change hues, add your products, or tweak the layout to fit your brand aesthetic. Introduce motion with Linearity Move — imagine laces tying themselves or the sneaker rotating to show off its design, inviting clicks and driving sales.
Leverage this template to not just announce your sale, but to create an experience. It's more than a promotion, it's a gateway to the deals your customers have been waiting for all year. With your creative touch, they'll be counting the minutes until they can shop your collection.
