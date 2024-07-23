Blog Quote Layout Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a clean, minimalist design with a light pastel background. The top part showcases a quote attributed to Julia Mortel, framed by simple lines. Below, there's a centered image of a woman holding a child, set within an abstract, soft-edged shape. This design is perfect for sharing inspirational quotes, personal messages, or reflective thoughts.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Replace the existing quote with your own text and adjust the font to match your brand's style. Swap the image for one that fits your message better. Change the colors of the background and abstract shape to align with your brand's look. With Linearity Move, add smooth animations to the text and image, making your story more dynamic and engaging.
Using this template, you'll create a visually appealing Instagram Story that effectively conveys your message. It's designed for easy customization, allowing you to quickly produce professional and compelling content. This template helps you share quotes and reflections in a stylish and impactful way, ensuring your audience stays engaged and inspired.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Mental Health, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!