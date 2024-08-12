Brand Awareness Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a clean, modern design with a grayscale color scheme. The large, curvy shapes in the background provide a subtle yet eye-catching element. The italicized text is clear and inviting, prompting viewers to "Put your brand name here" and "Swipe up!" This template is perfect for promoting your brand, directing traffic to a website, or highlighting a special offer.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Replace the placeholder text with your brand name and a call-to-action that fits your campaign. Adjust the font, colors, and shapes to align with your brand’s style. With Linearity Move, add animations to the text and background elements to make your story more engaging. Animating the "Swipe up!" prompt can help increase viewer interaction.
Using this template will make your Instagram Stories stand out, capturing attention and encouraging engagement. It's designed to be simple to customize, ensuring your brand message is clear and compelling. This template helps you create professional and effective stories quickly and easily, perfect for any marketing campaign.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
White, Black, Flowy
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!