Business Services IG Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template is perfect for promoting business services. It features a sleek black background with white and blue text, making the content stand out. The headline "How we keep Your Business" is highlighted with a bold blue accent, drawing attention. Below, there's a section to list services, along with a placeholder image of hands using a laptop to add a professional touch.
Using Linearity Curve, you can customize this template by changing the text to detail your services, updating the colors to match your brand, and swapping out the image with one that represents your business. You can also adjust the design elements to better fit your brand's look. With Linearity Move, animate the text and design elements to create smooth transitions and engaging effects.
Customizing and animating this template will help you create an effective Instagram Story that showcases your business services. The clean and modern design ensures your message is clear and impactful, helping you connect with potential clients and grow your business.
Industry
Small business
Topics
Tech
Style
Simple, Geometric, Minimalist, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!