Carousel Instagram Story Template

Design details
Step into a world of color and creativity with an Instagram Story template that's all about fun and engagement. With its punchy mix of blues, pinks, greens, and yellows, this design breaks the monotony of viewers' feeds. It’s all about geometric shapes and illustrative touches, providing the perfect backdrop for your message. Ideal for product showcases or lively announcements, its design ensures your story won’t just be another swipe.
Customizing is a breeze with Linearity Curve. You’re in control, changing elements and colors with a click, making the design your own. Fonts, images, and shapes are all at your fingertips, ready to be tweaked. And why stop at static? Bring your design to life with Linearity Move, animating elements to catch the eye and keep viewers hooked.
By transforming this template, you create more than just a Story, you craft an experience. It’s your chance to tell a tale that sticks, whether it’s for a launch, an event, or just to brighten up your audience's day. In a world where attention is fleeting, this template is your ally, helping you create content that's not only seen but also remembered and shared.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Entertainment
Style
Colorful, Geometric, Illustrative, Happy, Warm
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity