Cat Instagram Story Template

Design details
The 'Purple Cat' template is a visually striking design piece tailored for Instagram stories, meant to inspire and engage with its bold hues and a thought-provoking quote. The contrast of the deep purple against the muted background draws the eye directly to the message, underscored by the enigmatic gaze of the cat.
With Linearity Curve, you have the liberty to alter the template's colors to match your mood or brand palette. The fonts and layout can be tweaked to suit your message, making it resonate with your followers. Linearity Move steps in to bring dynamism to the still image, animating elements like the cat’s eyes or the quote, to truly captivate your audience.
This template is perfect for those moments when you want to share a burst of wisdom or inspiration. It's more than just a post. It's a conversation starter, a pause for reflection in the fast-paced scroll of social media feeds. By personalizing this template, you create a moment of connection with your audience, leaving a lasting impression of your brand's depth and creativity.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty
Style
Calm, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity