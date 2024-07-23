Center Circle Layout Instagram Story

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a sleek, minimalist design with a monochrome color scheme and circular patterns. The central circular area is perfect for highlighting key visuals or product images, while the bold text blocks at the top and bottom are ideal for your main tagline and call-to-action. It's designed to grab attention and convey your message clearly.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Swap out the placeholder text with your own message, adjust the colors to match your brand, and replace the central image with your content. This flexibility makes the template suitable for a variety of marketing needs, from product launches to promotional announcements.
Using Linearity Move, you can add dynamic animations to this template. Animate the text blocks and the central image to create a more engaging experience for your audience. This will help your story stand out on Instagram, capturing more views and interactions, and effectively communicating your brand message.
Published on:
How to download Linearity Curve & Move Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download automatically.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve or Move installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using the template. Download Curve and download Move.
How to use Linearity Curve and Move Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive features - AI backgrounds, import from Figma with our plugin, Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal. In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!