Coffee Discount Instagram Story Template

This Instagram story template is a nod to minimalist elegance, perfect for cafés and brands looking to promote their morning brew. A top-down view of a steaming cup on a saucer captures the ritual of morning coffee. The design employs a soothing mint background with abstract shapes, complementing the warm tones of the coffee with a cool, refreshing palette. The offer bubble, “-20%,” is a direct call-to-action, ideal for daily deals and limited-time offers to kickstart the day.

Personalization is simple with Linearity Curve. Adjust the hue to match your brand colors, switch out the coffee image to showcase your special blend, and tweak the text to reflect your unique voice. Linearity Move can introduce motion to the story. Imagine steam rising from the cup or the offer bubble popping up to catch the eye, making for an engaging and effective promotion on social media.

With this template, you’re not just sharing a promotion - you’re crafting a moment in your audience's day. It's an opportunity to take a moment, savor, and appreciate — all while cementing your brand as a part of their morning routine. Make this story your own, and watch as it becomes a daily highlight for coffee lovers scrolling through their feed.