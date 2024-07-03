Collection Countdown Instagram Story Template

Design details
Encapsulated in a bold blue frame, this Instagram Story template is a striking announcement tool, with a central portrait flanked by repeated text 'NEW COLLECTION' and a prominent countdown timer. The electric blue hue, combined with the dynamic text layout, creates a sense of urgency and excitement, fitting for fashion brands gearing up for a launch or seasonal release.
Tailor this template using Linearity Curve by inserting your campaign's featured image, customizing the font to match your branding, and setting the countdown to your event's specific date and time. Enhance the hype with Linearity Move by animating the countdown or having the repeated text flash or scroll to amplify the anticipation.
Employing this design, you're not just sharing information, you're creating an event. This template sets the stage for your audience to engage and await your collection's debut with bated breath. It's the digital equivalent of a storefront window reveal, transformed for the social media stage.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Typography, Black Friday, Sale
