Concept Design Instagram Stories Template

Design details
Embrace the essence of minimalism and conceptual art with the 'Design Concept' Instagram story template. The monochromatic palette, bold typographic hierarchy, and the floating chair illustration defy gravity and convention, making this template an intriguing choice for designers and creative agencies looking to showcase their innovative edge. It's a visual metaphor for thinking outside the box, perfect for highlighting unique design philosophies or promoting avant-garde projects.
Using Linearity Curve, you can tailor this template to fit your aesthetic. Alter the backdrop color to match your brand, adjust the text for clarity or impact, and replace the central image with your creative work. And with Linearity Move, bring the elements to life. Animate the chair to appear as if it's setting into place or let the words float onto the screen, adding an extra layer of engagement.
By personalizing this template, you tell a story of creativity and ingenuity. It's not just a social media post, it's a statement. It's your announcement to the world that you're a harbinger of change and innovation in design. Use it to captivate, inspire, and invite your audience into your world of creativity.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Minimalist, Typography, Photographic, Geometric, White
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity