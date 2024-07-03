Cool Product Instagram Story Template

Design details
Step into a template that's a visual treat for any product showcase on Instagram stories. The design presents a bold contrast with a central product image flanked by abstract shapes in vivid reds and subtle greys, creating a modern, dynamic feel. It’s a canvas made for brands that want to stand out, ideal for new product drops, limited editions, or simply to give everyday items that extra pop.
With Linearity Curve, tailor this template to your brand’s aesthetics with ease. Swap out the product photo, tweak the color scheme to match your branding, and add your snappy headline and tagline. For those craving motion, Linearity Move turns this still into a story in motion—animate the abstract shapes, make your product appear as if it's emerging from the canvas, and let your text fade in to keep viewers locked in.
In the end, it's about making an impact in the split seconds you get on Instagram. This template isn't just a backdrop, it's a strategic tool to grab attention and leave a lasting impression. It’s the difference between scrolling past and stopping to see what you’ve got to offer. Use it well, and watch your story's engagement soar.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Fashion, Small business, Marketing
Topics
Product Review, Beauty
Style
Calm, Simple, Photographic, Black Friday
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity