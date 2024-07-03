Cosmetic Product Reveal Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template showcases a sleek beauty product launch, featuring a lotion tube held against a backdrop with a marble-like finish. The soft pastel colors and fluid patterns create a sense of sophistication and purity, while hints of sparkle suggest premium quality and allure. It's an ideal setting for skincare brands, beauty influencers, or retailers eager to introduce a new item or spotlight a beloved formula.
Tailoring this template is simple with Linearity Curve. Swap out the lotion for your own product, choose a background that aligns with your brand's essence, or update the text to spotlight your product's benefits. With Linearity Move, add gentle animations like a glimmering effect on the tube or twinkling sparkles to draw in your audience.
Leveraging this design, you're crafting more than just a product announcement, you're offering an immersive experience. It draws viewers into the enchanting world of beauty, hinting at a novel addition to their care routine. This template serves as more than just a visual, it's a strategic asset aimed at sparking interest and driving engagement, leading to interactions, shares, and sales.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Ad banners
Style
Photographic, Pattern, Flowy, Simple
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity