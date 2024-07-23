Cosmetics Beauty Instagram Story

This Instagram Story template features a simple, elegant design with a soft, pastel background and abstract shapes. It's perfect for highlighting new skincare or beauty products. The clean layout draws attention to your product photo and accompanying text, making it ideal for promoting cosmetics.

To customize this template using Linearity Curve, swap out the placeholder image for your product photo and update the text to reflect your brand message. You can also adjust the background colors to match your brand's identity for a cohesive look.

For a more engaging Instagram Story, use Linearity Move to add animations. Animate text or image elements to capture viewers' attention and create a dynamic presentation. This will help your content stand out and attract more interest in your products.