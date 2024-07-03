Countdown Instagram Story Template

Design details
Ignite anticipation with an Instagram story template that's as bold as your next big release. Set against a deep navy backdrop, the template features a repetitive 'NEW COLLECTION' text in a striking red font, creating a sense of urgency and excitement. A central cut-out frames a subject clad in the latest fashion, while a prominent countdown timer begs the audience to mark their calendars.
Customization is key with Linearity Curve. Replace the featured image with your own model in the latest attire, adjust the timer to suit your launch date, and even swap the text color to match your brand's scheme. When it's time to add motion, Linearity Move can set the countdown in a captivating tick-tock, making the hype for your new collection irresistible.
This template doesn't just announce your latest fashion line, it turns your release into an event. The final product will be an animated, engaging story that grips your followers and keeps them coming back, counting down with you until the moment of the reveal. Your story becomes a shared experience, a collective breath held in anticipation of your brand's next trend-setting move.
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Typography, Black Friday, Sale
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity