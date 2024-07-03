Creative Professional Profile Story Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template pairs a sunny yellow with bold black for a striking personal intro. Its design includes an oval photo frame and whimsical shapes, perfect for anyone wanting to say hello with a bit of flair. Ideal for designers, artists, or professionals looking to add a personal touch to their profile.
With Linearity Curve, slot in your photo and tailor the text to fit your vibe. Colors and shapes are easy to adjust, making sure they sync up with your style. For extra pop, use Linearity Move to animate elements, bringing your story to life with smooth transitions or playful movements.
Once you personalize this template, you've got more than an introduction. You've got a piece of your personality on display, ready to engage viewers and give them a real feel for who you are and what you do. It's a simple yet effective way to make your first impression stick.
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Simple, Masks, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity