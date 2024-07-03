Digital Marketing Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram Stories template offers a striking digital marketing narrative with its bright blue backdrop and bold, contrasting text. The rounded geometric shapes and the subtle coding script image peeking through suggest a tech-savvy edge. It’s a template that’s cut out for the digital marketing maven looking to make a strong, direct pitch with contact information front and center.
You can tailor this template to your brand's DNA with Linearity Curve. Experiment with the color scheme to align with your brand palette or switch up the shapes to mirror your logo’s silhouette. The call-to-action button is a prime spot for your custom verbiage, enticing followers to click through. With Linearity Move, infuse energy into your story, animate the geometric shapes to float across the screen or let the script code mimic typing, adding layers of engagement.
By customizing this template, you're setting the stage for a clear, compelling call to action that leads to direct engagement. It’s more than a template, it’s a digital handshake, extending your brand’s presence right into the hands of potential clients and partners.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Tech
Style
Simple, Geometric, Minimalist, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity