Dress Sale Instagram Stories Template

This Instagram Story template features a striking image of a person in a sparkling outfit, paired with a bold offer message that captures attention. The playful, layered white shapes create a dynamic space for the text, which announces a tempting 30% discount. It's perfect for fashion brands and retailers looking to announce a sale with style and pizzazz.

With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize this template. Replace the background image with your own product or model, choose fonts that align with your brand, and update the discount according to your promotion. To make the story even more engaging, Linearity Move can animate the text and shapes, drawing viewers in with motion and creating a sense of urgency.

Using this template, you're not just advertising a sale. You're crafting an experience that reflects the excitement of getting a great deal on stylish products. It's a call to action that's designed to be as memorable as the sale itself, encouraging your followers to swipe up and shop now. With your customization, this template will be the spotlight your sale needs to shine on social media.