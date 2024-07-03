Energy Drinks Instagram Story Template

Design details
Capture the vibrant buzz of your product with this dynamic Instagram story template, perfect for marketing your range of energy drinks. Its bold fusion of purple and blue hues creates a striking backdrop, highlighting a spirited model who embodies the lively essence of your brand. This template is an immediate attention grabber for anyone scrolling their feed, ideally suited for promoting a new flavor launch or a limited-time sale.
Utilize Linearity Curve to tailor this template with ease. Swap in your product image, tweak the color palette to align with your brand, and adjust the text to your latest campaign's tone. Want to make a bigger impact? Bring the scene to life using Linearity Move by animating the model's hair to simulate the exhilarating rush your drinks provide.
Deploying this template, you're not just posting an ad, you're providing a visual experience that echoes the energy boost your drinks deliver. It's an engaging call to action that invites your audience to tap into their vibrant side, with your product as their catalyst. This isn't just marketing—it's a lifestyle invitation, served up in a story.
Industry
Restaurant
Topics
Product Review, Ad banners
Style
Warm, Colorful, Geometric, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity