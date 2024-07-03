Entrepreneurial Course Instagram Story Template

This Instagram Story template stands out with its striking pink and blue shades, designed to capture the attention of future entrepreneurs. It features an image of a smartphone in action, representing the practical, hands-on approach of the highlighted startup course. The vibrant call to action, 'START-UP COURSE - REGISTER NOW,' is aimed at attracting and signing up ambitious individuals ready to jump into the startup ecosystem.

Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is simple. You can replace the smartphone image with one of your app or platform, tweak the neon doodles to match your branding, or change the text to detail your course specifics. With Linearity Move, you can add life to the doodles, letting them swirl around the call to action, or apply a gentle zoom to the smartphone image to mimic real interaction.

This design is your stepping stone to stand out in the rapid flow of Instagram Stories. It serves as an open door for prospective learners to click through and begin their journey in business education with your course, converting viewers into engaged participants and followers into eager students.