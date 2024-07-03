Exclusive Edition Instagram Posts Template

Design details
This Instagram Story template features a clean design with a focused message, ideal for showcasing new products or services. The layout uses a neutral background with a pop of gold to draw attention to the central message area, which is ready for your custom text. It's a versatile design that suits a variety of businesses, particularly those looking to present a sleek, professional image online.
Customize this template using Linearity Curve by adding your own text to announce your special offer or new item. You can also switch out the image to display your product, or adjust the color to match your brand's style. If you're aiming for a bit more flair, animate the text or graphic elements with Linearity Move to make your announcement stand out in a sea of Stories.
When you use this template, you're creating a clear and inviting message for your audience. It's a practical tool for communicating important updates or promotions to your followers. A well-customized Story can increase engagement and interest in what your business has to offer, driving traffic and fostering connections with your customer base.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Minimalist, Typography, Photographic, Geometric, White
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity