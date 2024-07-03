Exclusive Offer Instagram Stories Template

Design details
This Instagram Stories template is a vibrant call to action, energized by its dynamic color scheme of purple and green, with a touch of red from the subject's attire. The playful overlap of shapes and the confident, smiling individual center-stage creates an inviting and personable feel. It's tailored for marketers and businesses eager to roll out personalized promotions and connect with their audience on a one-to-one level.
Linearity Curve allows for seamless customization of this template. Adjust the color palette to mirror your brand, swap in your own hero image, or tweak the copy to echo your campaign's voice. For added engagement, Linearity Move can animate the shapes to slide or grow, drawing the eye to your exclusive offer and energizing the call to action.
By adapting this template, you're set to make an instant impact. Your offer isn't just seen, it's felt, creating a sense of exclusivity and urgency. It’s more than a promotion, it's a personal invitation to your audience, one that says, 'This is just for you.' With this customized story, you're not just driving sales, you're building relationships.
Marketing, Small business
Ad banners
Colorful, Photographic, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity