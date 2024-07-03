ic-home iconTemplates HubInstagram StoryFashion Collection Announcement Instagram Story Template
Image

Fashion Collection Announcement Instagram Story Template

Instagram Story

1080x1920

Create an eye-catching Instagram story to highlight the latest fashion finds in your store. The design features a background filled with moving hangers, hinting at a fresh collection update, and includes a bright blue square that boldly announces 'NEW ARRIVALS IN OUR STORE.' This layout is perfect for fashion shops, retailers, and designers eager to showcase their newest items in a visually appealing way.

You can personalize this design by adding your latest fashion pieces into the background, changing the color block to match your brand's colors, or editing the text to fit your campaign's message. Add a touch of movement with a subtle animation that makes the hangers appear to sway gently, creating an inviting vibe for viewers to explore your latest collection.

This template is designed to do more than just share information, it aims to attract fashion lovers to explore what's new. By customizing it to your taste, you turn your story into an engaging experience that encourages your audience to check out the season's hottest trends, making your new arrivals the next big thing in their wardrobe.

Industry

Fashion, Marketing

Topics

Ad banners, Product Review

Style

Geometric, Colorful, Happy

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

