Fashion Collection Instagram Stories Template

This Instagram story template is a visual shout-out to the latest fashion drops, featuring a striking duo of models against a backdrop of bold blue stripes edged with energetic red. The central text, 'NEW ARRIVALS IN OUR STORE,' is displayed in a no-nonsense, bold typeface that captures immediate attention. This design encapsulates a fresh, modern feel, perfect for announcing new collections or limited-edition releases in a retail or online fashion store.
Tailor this template in Linearity Curve by inserting your latest fashion imagery, customizing the color scheme to match your branding, and updating the text to spotlight your unique selling points. Take advantage of Linearity Move to add animation, like a subtle zoom on the new arrivals or text that fades in to create anticipation. This it’s about creating a narrative that aligns with your brand's story.
Deploy this template to tell a story that goes beyond a simple sale. It's about crafting an experience that captures the essence of your new collection and invites your audience into the narrative. When customers see your customized version, they're not just looking at what's new—they're seeing a story unfold, one where they're the main character, ready to step into your latest line with style.
Industry
Fashion, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity