Fashion Moodboard Instagram Stories Template

Enhance your Instagram story's look with a template reflecting modern fashion vibes. 'Purple Mood' offers a stylish color scheme and a central image featuring a model draped in lilac tones, accented by a textured pattern in a contrasting circle. Ideal for fashion brands, stylists, or lifestyle influencers showcasing their latest collections or style series with an artistic touch.
Utilize Linearity Curve for customization. Swap out the central image, adjust the color palette to match seasonal trends, and tweak the text to fit your message. For added flair, employ Linearity Move to animate background elements, injecting dynamic depth and motion that mirrors your creative energy.
Customizing this template crafts a visual narrative that captivates your audience, drawing them into your fashion world and setting the stage for your story to unfold. Engage viewers, ignite style conversations, and make a lasting impact with each story you share.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty
Style
Calm, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity